You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others on the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at TD Garden.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159) 9.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Young's 26 points per game are 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 2.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Young's assist average -- 10.6 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Young averages 2.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 19.5 points prop total set for Dejounte Murray on Sunday is 1.4 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (20.9).

He has pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Murray has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Sunday is 1.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Tatum has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, 3.1 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Sunday (2.5).

