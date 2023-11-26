Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Nyquist has averaged 16:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Nyquist has a goal in two of 19 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 11 of 19 games this season, Nyquist has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 19 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Nyquist goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 14 Points 2 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.