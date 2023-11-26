Drake London against the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Falcons face the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 60.3 6.7 47 124 7.86

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's 474 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions on 61 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Atlanta's passing offense is 22nd in the NFL with 2,049 passing yards (204.9 per game) and 26th with nine passing touchdowns.

The Falcons' offensive attack has been struggling this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 189 points (18.9 per game).

Atlanta has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.2 times per game (ninth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 22nd in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 35 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 37.6%.

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 36 tackles and 13 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, New Orleans is conceding 199.1 yards per game (1,991 total) in the air, which is the seventh-best mark in the NFL.

The Saints are giving up the eighth-fewest points in the league, 19.8 per game.

New Orleans has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Saints this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Drake London Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 61 52 Def. Targets Receptions 40 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 474 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.7 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 102 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.