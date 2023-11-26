When the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drake London hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

London has 40 receptions (61 targets) and a team-high 474 yards receiving (52.7 per game) plus two TDs.

London has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0

