Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 199.1 per game.

London has a team-leading 474 receiving yards on 40 grabs (on 61 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

London vs. the Saints

London vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Saints give up 199.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Saints have surrendered 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in the league.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, London has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

London has received 18.9% of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He has 474 receiving yards on 61 targets to rank 57th in NFL play with 7.8 yards per target.

London has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

London has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (31.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

