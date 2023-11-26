Will Desmond Ridder find his way into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has 150 yards on 32 carries (16.7 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Ridder has reached the end zone on the ground in four games this year.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 6 39 0 0 3 11 1

