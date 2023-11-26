In the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Colton Sissons to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Sissons has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sissons' shooting percentage is 20.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

