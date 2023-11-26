Sunday's contest that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) against the Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Alabama, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on November 26.

The Crimson Tide head into this game following a 68-58 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 73, Liberty 59

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide took down the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals in a 78-73 win on November 24, which was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Crimson Tide are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Alabama is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 141) on November 16

85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 216) on November 12

79-50 at home over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 10

63-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 226) on November 19

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 50.6 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.

