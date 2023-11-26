Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (3-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-2) matching up at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-47 victory for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulldogs earned a 74-44 win against Alabama Huntsville.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 75, Alabama A&M 47

Alabama A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -131 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

In conference action, Alabama A&M scored more points (60.3 per game) than it did overall (56.8) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs scored 9.6 more points per game at home (62.7) than away (53.1).

At home, Alabama A&M gave up 58 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (63.4).

