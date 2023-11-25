With three games on the CUSA Week 13 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Liberty (-17) against UTEP is the best bet against the spread, while the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!

Best Week 13 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Liberty -17 vs. UTEP

Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 22.4 points

Liberty by 22.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 2.4 points

New Mexico State by 2.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Western Kentucky -10.5 vs. Florida International

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 15.4 points

Western Kentucky by 15.4 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 13 CUSA Total Bets

Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. UTEP

Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners Projected Total: 54.0 points

54.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 50.5 - Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Total: 48.7 points

48.7 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 54.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 54.1 points

54.1 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 13 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 11-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.9 / 21.1 501.2 / 351.4 New Mexico State 9-3 (6-1 CUSA) 28.9 / 19.9 418.1 / 362.8 Jacksonville State 8-3 (6-1 CUSA) 31.0 / 20.4 403.7 / 353.1 Western Kentucky 6-5 (4-3 CUSA) 28.8 / 28.2 395.0 / 438.1 Middle Tennessee 4-7 (3-4 CUSA) 24.6 / 28.5 395.5 / 405.7 UTEP 3-8 (2-5 CUSA) 19.2 / 27.3 369.9 / 379.3 Louisiana Tech 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 25.9 / 33.4 383.6 / 417.8 Florida International 4-7 (1-6 CUSA) 19.4 / 31.0 322.0 / 439.4 Sam Houston 2-9 (1-6 CUSA) 19.7 / 26.7 313.9 / 397.1

Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.