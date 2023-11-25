Two of the nation's best passing attacks square off when the North Texas Mean Green (4-7) bring college football's 14th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the UAB Blazers (4-7), who have the No. 17 passing offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mean Green are 3-point favorites. The total has been set at 73.5 points for this game.

While North Texas ranks third-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 36.6 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS in scoring (33.5 points per game). UAB ranks 58th in points per game (28.8), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 36.2 points surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -3 -110 -110 73.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on UAB vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UAB Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Blazers are accumulating 480 yards per game (0-worst in college football) and allowing 408.3 (99th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Blazers are 103rd in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.3 per game) and -67-worst in points conceded (32.3).

UAB is 19th-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (317 per game), and -36-worst in passing yards allowed (236.7).

The Blazers are gaining 163 rushing yards per game in their past three games (100th in college football), and giving up 171.7 per game (-35-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Blazers have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In UAB's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 13 AAC Betting Trends

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

UAB games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

UAB has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

UAB has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bet on UAB to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 2,841 yards (258.3 ypg) while completing 74.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 177 yards with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 687 rushing yards have come on 140 carries, with 10 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 369 receiving yards (33.5 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.

Lee Beebe has run for 259 yards across 45 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his team with 760 receiving yards on 45 catches with six touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has 49 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 427 yards (38.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Desmond Little leads the team with six sacks, and also has five TFL and 27 tackles.

Jackson Bratton is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 52 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Ricky Lee III has a team-high two interceptions to go along with eight tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.