UAB vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The North Texas Mean Green (4-7), with college football's 14th-ranked pass offense, play the UAB Blazers (4-7) and their 17th-ranked air attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mean Green are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 73.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UAB vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAB vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-3)
|73.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-3.5)
|74.5
|-166
|+138
UAB vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- UAB has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Blazers have an ATS record of 3-3.
- North Texas has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
