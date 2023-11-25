The North Texas Mean Green (4-7), with college football's 14th-ranked pass offense, play the UAB Blazers (4-7) and their 17th-ranked air attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mean Green are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 73.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UAB vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline UAB Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-3) 73.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-3.5) 74.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

UAB vs. North Texas Betting Trends

UAB has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Blazers have an ATS record of 3-3.

North Texas has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

