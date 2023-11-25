The North Texas Mean Green (4-7) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Apogee Stadium in an AAC showdown.

With 36.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, North Texas has had to rely on their 26th-ranked offense (33.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. UAB's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 36.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 58th with 28.8 points per contest.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UAB vs. North Texas Key Statistics

UAB North Texas 444 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.4 (13th) 416 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (131st) 154.7 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (25th) 289.3 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (14th) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 2,841 yards on 74.5% passing while recording 18 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 177 yards with four scores.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 687 rushing yards have come on 140 carries, with 10 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 369 receiving yards (33.5 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.

Lee Beebe has run for 259 yards across 45 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 760 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has put together a 427-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 49 passes on 61 targets.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 2,979 yards passing for North Texas, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 188 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has racked up 885 yards on 125 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 104 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 886 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 87 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 39 passes for 451 yards (41 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has a total of 434 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 34 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

