Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (3-1) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-3) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with UAB coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on November 25.

The Blazers won their most recent game 63-52 against Alaska-Anchorage on Sunday.

UAB vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, Valparaiso 62

UAB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blazers had a +39 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 70.9 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and gave up 69.6 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball.

UAB's offense was less effective in AAC games last year, scoring 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.9 PPG.

In home games, the Blazers put up 3.6 more points per game last year (72.3) than they did away from home (68.7).

UAB ceded 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.1 on the road.

