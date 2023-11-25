Saturday's contest between the UAB Blazers (3-2) and Furman Paladins (3-2) going head to head at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 77-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

UAB vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 77, Furman 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.9)

UAB (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

UAB is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Furman's 1-3-0 ATS record. Both the Blazers and the Paladins are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers average 70.2 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (164th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

UAB wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 37.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 75th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.2 per contest.

UAB knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 26.3% from deep (331st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.4%.

The Blazers rank 293rd in college basketball by averaging 87.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 146th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

UAB has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball action), 1.6 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (252nd in college basketball).

