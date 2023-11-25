Troy vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Troy Trojans (9-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Troy vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-16.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Troy (-16.5)
|47.5
|-1000
|+640
Troy vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Troy has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Southern Miss has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
