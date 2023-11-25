Sun Belt foes match up when the Troy Trojans (9-2) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Troy owns the 44th-ranked offense this season (422.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 13th-best with only 301.5 yards allowed per game. With 359.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ranks 88th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 108th, allowing 411.2 total yards per game.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Troy vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Troy Southern Miss 422.4 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.4 (91st) 301.5 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (100th) 153.3 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.4 (60th) 269.1 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (100th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 2,846 passing yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 1,281 rushing yards on 238 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 198 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 59 times for 288 yards (26.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 769 yards as a receiver have come on 53 catches (out of 81 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put up a 571-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 48 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire's 37 catches are good enough for 512 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,934 yards on 160-of-300 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 218 carries for 1,036 yards, or 94.2 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has totaled 405 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 606 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 catches on 74 targets with six touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has put up a 498-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 59 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims' 59 targets have resulted in 35 grabs for 396 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Troy or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.