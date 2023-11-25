In the game between the Troy Trojans and Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Trojans to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-16.5) Over (47.5) Troy 38, Southern Miss 13

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 90.0% chance to win.

The Trojans have six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Troy has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

The Trojans have seen three of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 1.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Eagles based on the moneyline is 14.8%.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Southern Miss has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

The Golden Eagles have gone over in seven of their 10 games with a set total (70%).

The average total in Southern Miss games this season is 5.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Trojans vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.2 16.6 30.8 17.8 27.2 15.2 Southern Miss 23.7 35.8 23.2 21.8 24.2 47.5

