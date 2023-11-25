The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -14.5 132.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 132.5 points.

South Alabama's games this year have had a 154.7-point total on average, 22.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, South Alabama has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

South Alabama was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars have played as an underdog of +850 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Alabama has a 10.5% chance of walking away with the win.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 1 25% 64.8 140.4 61.6 140.7 135.5 South Alabama 4 80% 75.6 140.4 79.1 140.7 142.3

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars score an average of 75.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 61.6 the Terrapins allow.

When it scores more than 61.6 points, South Alabama is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 1-3-0 1-1 1-3-0 South Alabama 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

South Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland South Alabama 16-1 Home Record 10-4 2-9 Away Record 4-10 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

