Saturday's contest at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 victory for Maryland, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

South Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 75, South Alabama 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-8.2)

Maryland (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Maryland has a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Alabama, who is 3-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Terrapins are 1-3-0 and the Jaguars are 3-2-0.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 179th in college basketball, while allowing 79.1 per outing, 319th in college basketball) and have a -25 scoring differential.

South Alabama loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It grabs 30.9 rebounds per game (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

South Alabama makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

South Alabama forces 9.4 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (84th in college basketball).

