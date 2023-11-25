South Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. South Alabama matchup.
South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14.5)
|132.5
|-1600
|+850
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-14.5)
|131.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- South Alabama has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jaguars have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- Maryland has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Terrapins games has hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.