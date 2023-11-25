How to Watch the Samford vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
Samford vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Samford is 4-1 when it scores more than 54.2 points.
- Southern Miss has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Eagles average 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Southern Miss puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
- When Samford gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.
- The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%
- Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Troy
|W 65-61
|Trojan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
