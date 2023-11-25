The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 70.8 195th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th 289th 11.7 Assists 11.7 289th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

