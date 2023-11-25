Saturday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) matching up with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 88-67 win, as our model heavily favors Samford.

According to our computer prediction, N.C. A&T is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 23.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 157.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Pete Hanna Center Line: Samford -23.5

Samford -23.5 Point Total: 157.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 88, N.C. A&T 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. N.C. A&T

Pick ATS: N.C. A&T (+23.5)



N.C. A&T (+23.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Samford is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to N.C. A&T's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aggies have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 144.2 points per game combined, 13.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and are allowing 72.5 per outing to rank 213th in college basketball.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Samford averages rank 135th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 34.3 per contest.

Samford knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 34.5% from deep (130th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.1%.

The Bulldogs average 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and give up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Samford has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (308th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.3 (21st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.