The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% lower than the 53.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 362nd.

The 78.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 12.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (91.6).

Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 91.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Samford fared better in home games last season, posting 81.4 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

When it comes to total threes made, Samford fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% clip in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule