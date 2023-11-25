Which team sits on top of the MVFC as we enter the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

12-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 41-0 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel:

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 10-3

10-3 | 10-3 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 35-34 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel:

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-2 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 34-24 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel:

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

8-5 | 7-5 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Idaho

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-5 | 8-4 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 45-28 vs Villanova

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-5 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Sacramento State

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State

10. Indiana State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois

11. Murray State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-9 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota

