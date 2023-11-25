The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) bring college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3), who have the No. 12 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Gamecocks are only 2.5-point favorites. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Jacksonville State is putting up 403.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 53rd in the FBS. Defensively, the Gamecocks rank 46th, allowing 353.1 yards per game. From an offensive angle, New Mexico State is posting 418.1 total yards per contest (48th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FBS defensively (362.8 total yards surrendered per game).

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -2.5 -115 -105 50.5 -105 -115 -140 +115

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Gamecocks rank -3-worst with 473.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 52nd by surrendering 335.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

From an offensive perspective, the Gamecocks have been top-25 over the last three games with 41.7 points per game (10th-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 23.7 points allowed per game (21st-worst) over that period.

Over the last three games, Jacksonville State ranks -104-worst in passing offense (135.7 passing yards per game) and -94-worst in passing defense (280.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Gamecocks have been firing on all cylinders in terms of rushing. During that stretch, they rank best with 337.3 rushing yards per game and fourth-best on defense with 54.7 rushing yards allowed per contest.

In their last three games, the Gamecocks have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Jacksonville State has hit the over.

Week 13 CUSA Betting Trends

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State has posted a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Gamecocks have an ATS record of 3-0.

Jacksonville State games have hit the over on four of nine occasions (44.4%).

Jacksonville State has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Jacksonville State has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 58.3% chance to win.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 1,033 yards, completing 48.8% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 647 yards (58.8 ypg) on 108 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has 817 rushing yards on 125 carries with six touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-high 484 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 53 targets) with three touchdowns.

Sean Brown has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 266 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Chris Hardie leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL, 38 tackles, and one interception.

Quae Drake is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 61 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Kekoura Tarnue has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

