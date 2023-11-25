Two of the nation's top rushing attacks clash when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) bring college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3), who have the No. 12 run game, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Gamecocks are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 50.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-1.5) 50.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

New Mexico State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Aggies have an ATS record of 4-1-1.

