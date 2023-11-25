The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) and New Mexico State Aggies (9-3) will face each other in a clash of CUSA opponents at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 26, Jacksonville State 23

New Mexico State 26, Jacksonville State 23 Jacksonville State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Gamecocks have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won them all.

New Mexico State has won four of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Aggies have entered six games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (+2.5)



New Mexico State (+2.5) Jacksonville State is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

In New Mexico State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies are 4-1-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Four of Jacksonville State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

In the New Mexico State's 12 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Jacksonville State averages 31 points per game against New Mexico State's 28.9, amounting to 10.4 points over the game's total of 49.5.

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 55.9 54 Implied Total AVG 31.7 31.2 32.3 ATS Record 7-2-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 49.5 52.7 Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.7 30.1 ATS Record 7-2-1 2-1-0 5-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-1-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 0-0 4-2

