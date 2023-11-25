The Washington Wizards (2-13) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 125 - Wizards 118

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.2)

Hawks (-7.2) Pick OU: Under (248.5)



Under (248.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.9

The Wizards' .467 ATS win percentage (7-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .286 mark (4-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more 44.4% of the time.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (66.7% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (71.4%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-4) this season, higher than the .077 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (1-12).

Hawks Performance Insights

Although the Hawks are allowing 122.6 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been strong, as they rank second-best in the league by scoring 124.1 points per game.

This season, Atlanta is averaging 44.8 rebounds per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 42.4 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

This season, the Hawks rank 10th in the league in assists, averaging 26.4 per game.

Atlanta is averaging 14.8 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 15.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Hawks are 11th in the NBA with 13.2 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

