The Washington Wizards (2-13), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will attempt to stop an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (7-7). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks' +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.1 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 122.6 per outing (27th in the league).

The Wizards have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 116 points per game, eighth in league, while conceding 124.3 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a -125 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 240.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 246.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has covered four times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Washington has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

