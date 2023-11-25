The Washington Wizards (2-13) aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on November 25, 2023.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

Atlanta has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The 124.1 points per game the Hawks put up are only 0.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (124.3).

When Atlanta puts up more than 124.3 points, it is 5-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 126.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 120.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

Atlanta is ceding 127.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.6 more points than it is allowing in road games (116).

The Hawks are draining 13.8 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.3 more threes and 4.8% points better than they're averaging in road games (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries