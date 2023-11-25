Best Bets & Odds for the Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game – Saturday, November 25
MWC foes will meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Fresno State vs. San Diego State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21
- Fresno State has won six of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bulldogs have a record of 3-2 (66.7%).
- San Diego State has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, the Aztecs have been at least a +175 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Fresno State (-5.5)
- Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).
- San Diego State owns a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Fresno State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points six times this season.
- In the San Diego State's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- Fresno State averages 31 points per game against San Diego State's 19.4, amounting to 2.9 points over the contest's total of 47.5.
Splits Tables
Fresno State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.5
|53.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|35.8
|27
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
San Diego State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.6
|49.7
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29.3
|28.6
|30
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-3
|0-4
