Week 13 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Villanova jerseys, shirts, and much more.

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 41-0 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Albany (NY) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

3. Delaware

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 35-7 vs Villanova

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 44-25 vs Maine

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Hampshire jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Elon

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 51-14 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Elon jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 41-0 vs Albany (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Monmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Richmond

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 27-26 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Richmond jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 27-26 vs Richmond

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find William & Mary jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Towson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rhode Island jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Towson

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Towson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Campbell

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 28-14 vs NC A&T

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Campbell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Maine

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 44-25 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maine jerseys, shirts, and much more.

13. Hampton

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 51-14 vs Elon

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hampton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-10 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 28-14 vs Campbell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC A&T jerseys, shirts, and much more.

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stony Brook jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.