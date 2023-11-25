Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon us, with five games involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!