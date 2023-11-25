Looking at the schools in the Big South, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 13 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

7-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 34-10 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Southeast Missouri State

3. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Eastern Illinois

4. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 34-10 vs Gardner-Webb

