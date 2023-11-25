The Oregon Ducks (4-1) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Alabama vs. Oregon Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Alabama Players to Watch

Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Nate Bittle: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oregon Players to Watch

Alabama vs. Oregon Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 103rd 79.6 Points Scored 97.6 1st 132nd 68.2 Points Allowed 71.6 194th 43rd 38.4 Rebounds 36.6 87th 126th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 117th 111th 8.2 3pt Made 10.4 19th 194th 13.0 Assists 14.6 111th 10th 8.2 Turnovers 11.4 150th

