Alabama State vs. Merrimack November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (0-2) play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)
- Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Merrimack Rank
|Merrimack AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|351st
|62.6
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|16th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|362nd
|26.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.