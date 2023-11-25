The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) take on the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Hornets' 78.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 72 the Warriors allow.

Alabama State is 2-1 when it scores more than 72 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama State put up 66.3 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (61.7).

At home, the Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).

Alabama State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule