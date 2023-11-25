The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) play the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Alabama vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 55.0% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 42.1% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 126th.
  • The Crimson Tide's 97.6 points per game are 29.4 more points than the 68.2 the Ducks allow.
  • Alabama has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.
  • The Crimson Tide allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 South Alabama W 102-46 Coleman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum

