Based on our computer projections, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the Auburn Tigers when the two teams come together at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+13.5) Over (48) Alabama 31, Auburn 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Crimson Tide have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Crimson Tide games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Alabama games have had an average of 51.6 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 18.2% chance to win.

So far this year, the Tigers have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Auburn is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

The Tigers have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

The average total for Auburn games this season is 3.5 more points than the point total of 48 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 36.5 17.4 38.6 18.6 33 15.3 Auburn 27.5 21.5 30.3 21 24.2 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.