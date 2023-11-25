The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 42.4% the Vikings' opponents shot last season.

Alabama A&M went 11-8 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.

The Bulldogs averaged just 0.9 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Vikings allowed (68.7).

Alabama A&M put together an 8-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama A&M scored 8.3 more points per game at home (72.8) than away (64.5).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.9).

At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

