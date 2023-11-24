Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Wadley High School vs. Pickens County High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT, Pickens County High School will host Wadley High School in a matchup between 1A teams.
Wadley vs. Pickens County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Reform, AL
