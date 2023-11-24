Friday's contest that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) at Hamilton Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of South Alabama. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Jaguars' last contest was an 80-45 loss to Florida State on Sunday.

South Alabama vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

South Alabama vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 64, Nevada 61

South Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 10.4 points per game last season (scoring 55.3 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball while allowing 65.7 per outing to rank 217th in college basketball) and had a -314 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, South Alabama scored fewer points (53.2 per game) than it did overall (55.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Jaguars averaged 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 55.0.

At home, South Alabama conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 71.6.

