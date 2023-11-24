The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -10.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in three of four games this season.

The average total in Samford's contests this year is 151.6, 10.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Samford won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Samford has a 86.7% chance to win.

Samford vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 75% 78.8 152.2 72.8 143.4 150.8 Merrimack 1 25% 73.4 152.2 70.6 143.4 130.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 8.2 more points per game (78.8) than the Warriors give up (70.6).

When Samford scores more than 70.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0 Merrimack 4-0-0 2-0 2-2-0

Samford vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Merrimack 13-3 Home Record 10-6 8-7 Away Record 8-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.