The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Samford has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 143rd.

The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 70.6 the Warriors allow.

Samford has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Samford posted 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did away from home (75.7).

The Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Samford made 9.2 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35% at home and 35.4% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule