On Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT, Thomasville High School will host Saint James School in a game between 3A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint James vs. Thomasville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

BB Comer High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24

6:15 PM CT on November 24 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 24

6:55 PM CT on November 24 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School