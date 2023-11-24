There is a matchup between 6A teams in Alexander City, AL on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 6:55 PM CT), with Benjamin Russell High School hosting Pike Road High School.

Pike Road vs. BRHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:55 PM CT

6:55 PM CT Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24

6:15 PM CT on November 24 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School