The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), with college football's 19th-ranked scoring defense, square off versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) and their third-ranked defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 26.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Iowa is 4-5-1 ATS this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

