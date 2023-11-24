On Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM ET, Central-Phenix City High School will host Mary G. Montgomery High School in a clash between 7A teams.

Montgomery vs. Central-Phenix Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Phenix City, AL
Other Mobile County Games This Week

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
